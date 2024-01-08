Anker’s new SOLIX F3800 power station can refuel your EV, RV, and even the house

For CES 2024 this year, Anker has two new additions to its lineup of SOLIX portable power stations to show off. There’s the flagship SOLIX F3800, which has more than enough juice to power up electric cars, RVs, and even your home. Then later this spring, the SOLIX C800 Plus will hit the scene with some fun camping-oriented features.

The first of the new power stations is the company’s most capable release to date. The SOLIX F3800 from Anker arrives to power more than just a tailgate or campsite, and instead sets its sights on keeping your entire home going through power outages. It has a 3.84kWh base capacity, which can be upgraded to 5.38kWh with expansion packs.

There’s a 6,000W output, and is the first release from Anker to feature AC coupling and support for home solar power cycling thanks to a companion Home Power Panel accessory. That add-on acts as a middleman between the SOLIX F3800 and your circuit breaker in order to interface with your home. Two can even be combined in order to provide even more power to your home’s grid.

On top of just working with your home, it can plug right into your RV’s power inlet to run gear in your off-grid or travel setup. Anker keeps that philosophy up by making the SOLIX F3800 its first release to be able to charge an EV, too. On the side are six full AC outlets, as well as other ports that give it the home, EV, and RV connection support we noted before. The front offers some of the usual USB-C and USB-A slots for refueling your everyday carry gadgets, as well as a car socket and a display to monitor current charging rates and remaining battery capacity.

All of that fits into a fairly hefty design as far as portable power stations go, but one that takes on more of an upright form-factor compared to other models out there. It has wheels built into the base to make it easier to transport, and shares the same rugged exterior as Anker’s previous power stations.

The new Anker F3800 power station will be officially available for purchase later this week. It debuts with a $3,999 price tag, an MSRP that’s certainly in line with all of the power technology it can offer. The power station will be available from both Amazon and Anker’s own website, too. The Home Power Panel on the other hand won’t be launching until later in the spring, come March.

Anker is also taking CES 2024 this year as a chance to show off a more modest power station. The upcoming SOLIX C800 Plus expands one of the newer corners of the company’s lineup with a familiar portable design and a fun new telescoping arm that can support a handful of accessories. It’s much more in the line of camping companion than something that is going to refuel the entire home for days on end, and lives up to that role with a 768Wh capacity and 1,600W output.

On top of having five AC outlets on the front, a car socket, and dual USB-C/USB-A ports, the power station includes some other fun features. There’s an LED light built into the casing, as well as a compartment on the top that hides a collapsable arm that extends from the base. It has a magnetic mount on the end to support lamps and some other gadgets that Anker will expand on closer to launch.

Speaking of, the Anker SOLIX C800 Plus debuts later this spring. We don’t have a price to share just yet, but will be able to circle back closer to its debut in March with some added specifics on pricing and availability.

