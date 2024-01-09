Just $35 gets you a pair of earbuds with Google Fast Pair as Jabra’s Elite 3 drop from $80

Through the end of the day, Best Buy offers the Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Earbuds for $34.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer saves you $45 and marks a new all-time low. We last saw these earbuds on sale over the holiday season at $50, and now to start the year you can take another $15 off to lock-in today’s best-ever discount. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

The recent Jabra Elite 3 may not be the newest pair of earbuds from the company, but they do manage to arrive with one of the more notable features of Google Fast Pair for quickly syncing to your Android handset. Otherwise, you’re looking at a pretty typical true wireless design centered around 6mm drivers with 7 hours of battery life per charge. The companion USB-C charging case brings that up to 28 hours and round out the package with IP55 water-resistance.

If you’re looking for something a bit more platform-agnostic in the earbuds space, we just rounded up all of our favorite options from 2023. Including some of the usual players in the space you’d expect like Sony, Anker, and Jabra, last year saw some competitive new releases from the likes of Denon, JBL, and other brands that wowed us with novel features, incredible sound quality, and some of the best values around in the true wireless earbuds market.

Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds are engineered for those who love rich, powerful sound and crystal-clear calls. Customizing your sound is effortless with the Elite 3 earbuds. With class-leading personalization options via the intuitive Sound+ app, these ergonomic earbuds are engineered with 6mm speakers to deliver a punchy, fuller bass that’s not only just powerful, but also unique to you.

