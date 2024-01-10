All-black WYZE V3 indoor/outdoor smart cam with starlight sensor drops to $30 today

Amazon is now offering the all-black WYZE Cam V3 smart indoor/outdoor camera down at $29.98 shipped. Regularly $36, this is nearly 20% off and the lowest price we can find. While we did see the basic white model drop to $26 or so over the holidays last year, today’s deal on the black variant is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in several months and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Delivering 1080p video footage directly to your smart device of choice, it is designed to keep an eye on things around the house, whether that be pets inside or your property outdoors. It comes with the Wyze Starlight Sensor for better night vision as well as an IP65 weatherproof housing, instant motion and sound notifications no matter where you might be at the time, and 2-way audio action. Check out our hands-on review and then head below for more details.

The previous-generation WYZE Cam OG is notable alternative to the model above that will keep more cash in your pocket. While you won’t find the sleek black colorway taking this route, it will still provide 1080p feeds and is rated for both indoor and outdoor use at a lower $24 Prime shipped on Amazon. Check out our hands-on review of this model right here.

Elsewhere in smart home deals, this morning saw Govee’s sleek multi-color and white Lyra Floor Lamp at $60 off alongside everything else you’ll find in our smart home deal hub. Just be sure to also check out some of the latest new releases from the show floor at CES 2024 as well:

WYZE Cam V3 features:

Record 1080p HD video with perfect clarity, even at night with our all-new Starlight Sensor. Place Wyze Cam v3 wherever you need it, indoors or outdoor. With an IP65 weatherproof rating, it can stand up to any weather. Every Wyze Cam comes with custom motion and sound alerts so that no matter where you are in the world, you’ll get notified instantly about what’s going on. Hear and speak to anyone (from anywhere) with complete clarity. Perfect to use a baby monitor, nanny cam, or pet camera.

