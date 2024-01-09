Airthings unveils its first-ever connected smart air purifier and new Wave Enhance monitor at CES 2024

Airthings, a brand best known for its high-tech air quality monitors, is landing in Las Vegas for this year’s CES show with a pair of new products including its first-ever smart air purifier. The brand is not only expanding its lineup of “best-selling” indoor air quality and radon monitors for homeowners and businesses, but it is also stepping into the air purification business for the fist time. While previously focused on monitoring tech to maintain a healthy and fresh living space, it is taking an even more active approach with its new Airthings Renew, “the company’s first smart air purifier designed in Scandinavia by experts in indoor air quality.” Head below for the details.

Airthings Renew – its first-ever smart air purifier

The new Airthings Renew is said to actively help folks “breathe easier and sleep better” with a 4-stage HEPA-13 filter that removes “99.97%” of particulates alongside a carbon filter to remove gasses and odors from the air you’re breathing everyday. Airthings says Renew can fully cleanse the air in a typical bedroom within about 10 minutes, but is also effective in any room up to 525-square feet. The unit leverages three operation modes: Silent mode that dims the control panel lights and operates at “about the same volume as a whisper,” the Auto mode that uses a laser-based particulate matter (PM) sensor that automatically adjusts the fan speed, and Boost mode, which will crank the fan up for 60 minutes to refresh the space as quickly as possible.

The unit features a matte gray form-factor with an “audio-grade” woven textile front cover, and what Airthings describes as a “unique, versatile design that allows it to stand upright, lay flat or mount to a wall.”

The new AirThings Renew syncs with the Airthings app and works alongside the brand’s indoor air quality monitors so “users can view air quality trends, reorder filters, and operate the purifier from anywhere, giving them greater control over the air they breathe.”

Airthings Renew will go up for pre-order starting today on the official site at $399. It makes use of 50% recycled plastic as well as packaging that is “almost entirely recyclable paper or compostable PLA plastic.”

The new Wave Enhance air quality monitor

And that brings us to the new Wave Enhance – “a compact and battery-operated indoor air quality monitor ideal for bedrooms and home offices.” The Wave Enhance makes use of five five indoor air quality sensors:

High-precision NDIR sensor to measure carbon dioxide (CO2)

Airborne chemicals (VOCs)

Temperature

Humidity and air pressure

Ambient noise and light

Compact, silent and battery-operated, Wave Enhance can easily be mounted on a wall, laid flat, or sit upright on a surface using the incorporated flip-out stand. Through integration with the Airthings app, Wave Enhance even provides users with a “Sleep Disruptors” report, which tracks several air quality components during sleep hours to help determine if air quality was the reason you were tossing and turning all night, or losing out on quality sleep.

The new AirThings Wave Enhance uses 70% less plastic than previous models and cuts the manufacturing carbon footprint by 87.5%. It will be available for purchase “in mid-2024” at $149 shipped.

