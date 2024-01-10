BLUETTI heads to CES 2024 with its latest power generators and the ‘world’s first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge’

BLUETTI, a leader in portable power stations and generators, is heading to Las Vegas for this year’s CES with some wild new “industry-first” tech to light up your off-grid adventures. The brand’s integrated energy storage solutions are on display at CES 2024 from January 9 to 12 (Booth # 9645, North Hall | Las Vegas Convention Center) alongside a pair of brand new releases – the SwapSolar with the “the world’s first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge” and the new ultra-rugged AC240 power station. Head below for more details and early bird pricing on the brand’s latest from CES 2024.

Meet the ‘industry-first’ SwapSolar bundle – AC180T power and BLUETTI MultiCooler

First up, BLUETTI is hitting the show floor at CES 2024 with its new “industry-first” SwapSolar – a bundle containing its new AC180T portable generator and the BLUETTI MultiCooler portable refrigerator.

The AC180T portable generator features a 1,433Wh capacity, 1,800W output, and 2,700W lifting power. That might sound a lot like a larger version of the brand’s AC180, but it takes things next level with a modular, hot-swappable system so users can flip out its two included 716.8Wh batteries at will to ensure it is always ready to go wherever their adventures might take them. This versatile power system allows the AC180T to operate with either a pair of batteries inside, or with just one while the other runs the brand’s new cooling system – the BLUETTI MultiCooler.

The BLUETTI MultiCooler is described as the “the world’s first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge.” It is a fridge, freezer, and ice maker featuring a 40-liter compartment with enough space to carry 65 cans, or keep the meats fresh in the freezer while you explore the outer wilds. Featuring variable temperature control from -20°C to 20°C (-4°F to 68°F), the BLUETTI MultiCooler can be powered via several sources including a wall outlet, solar panels, or the AC180T’s battery (it can run cord-free with a battery unit in place) to provide a versatile portable fridge system designed to make off-grid adventures a more fun and convenient endeavor – users can expect about 6 days of fresh food and ice with a pair of full batteries (run times vary depending on the temperature settings and overall usage).

The unit also features an industry-first ice maker system built-in to the design, allowing users to churn out crystal cube ice whether running on the aforementioned battery system or charging from the car without one. Leveraging advanced ice-making technology, you simply pour a bottle of water in the MultiCooler’s special chamber atop the unit and you’ll have the drinks on ice within minutes.

You can check out the new BLUETTI SwapSolar live and in-person on the show floor at CES 2024 and be sure to secure a unit by way of the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign starting on January 9, 2024. It is set to officially launch next month.

The new AC240 – all-terrain, weatherproof power system

The SwapSolar is not the only new power system the brand is debuting at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. After the launch of its ultra-rugged AC60 previously, the brand is also launching a new all-terrain, weatherproof power system in the form of the new AC240. Another ready-for-anything, anywhere, and anytime solution, the AC240 sports an IP65 rating for water and dust protection, allowing it to thrive everywhere from the harshest outdoor locales and exotic beach trips to dry desert destinations or anywhere else your field expeditions might take you. Complete with home backup potential, its 15ms UPS function can even ensure safety and security at home in the event of a power outage or emergency.

The AC240 provides 2,400W of power via a 1,536Wh LFP battery, but with the B210 expansion it can deliver 2,150Wh of power – with four expansion batteries, this unit can power a remote cabin for days with a total capacity of 10kWh. And that’s just with one unit, combining a pair of them doubles the overall output potential to 4,800 watts at 120 volts and significantly expands the max power storage capacity to a whopping 20kWh with eight B210 units.

Connect up to 8 x B210 battery for a maximum 20.2KWh

2400W AC fast charging

Fully charge in 70min, 80% power in 45min

1200W PV charging, fully charged in 2hrs.

IP65 Waterproof and Dustproof

RV plug output

Powers 8 devices simultaneously with multiple output ports

24/7 UPS function

You’ll want to keep an eye on the official BLUETTI website come April 2, 2024 when the new AC240 goes on sale with early bird pricing later this year.

And even more…

Alongside the new releases, BLUETTI also has a range of its existing and most popular power solutions on display at CES 2024, some of which are currently at notable sale prices to celebrate the yearly tech conference:

BLUETTI AC300 now $2,599

3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (6,000W Surge)

3,072Wh Capacity (Expandable w/ up to 4 × B300 for 12,288Wh)

LiFePO4 Battery with 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

240V Split Phase Bonding ( With *2 AC300 & *2 B300 )

24/7 UPS Home Backup

7 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead-acid Battery/Dual AC/AC+Solar)

BLUETTI AC500 + B300S now $5,799

5,000W Rated Power (10,000W Surge)

Expandable Capacity From 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh

LiFePO4 Battery With 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

Smart APP Control (WiFi & Bluetooth Connection)

240V/10KW Split Phase System With 2* AC500 & 2* B300S (Max. 36.8KWh)

6 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead-acid Battery/Dual Charing (AC/AC+Solar)

BLUETTI EP900 + B500 Home Battery Backup from $7,208

Whopping ability – for up to 9,000W, 120V/240V devices

Expandable capacity – 9,920Wh~19,840Wh

Industry-leading warranty – 10-year coverage

Unparalleled safety – LiFePO₄ battery

Perfect compatibility – works with existing/new solar system

IP65 Water-resistant – in/outdoor installation

