Save on official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases: Leather, kickstand, more from $27 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flap Eco Leather on sale for only the second time. Right now, applying the on-page coupon will take an extra 10% off, dropping this new official cover to $57.75 shipped. It regularly sells for $90, with today’s offer saving $32. This is also a new all-time low at an extra $4 below our previous mention from back in November. This in-house case from Samsung covers your Z Flip 5 in a premium eco leather material that on top of just looking far more stylish, also protects your handset. There’s a soft lining on the inside, too, as well as a flap that helps safeguard the hinge. Head below for more official case discounts from $27.

Alongside the higher-end leather stylings above, we’re also tracking some deeper savings on other official Samsung cases. These outfit your Z Flip 5 in a few different designs, all of which add a bit of protection into the mix alongside some added utility. Each one is down to a new all-time low, undercutting our previous mentions from November by an extra few dollars, if not more.

We’re also tracking discounts this week on the actual handset itself, too. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables are on sale for the first time since Black Friday, with as much as $175 in savings applying to the company’s most recent take on a smart flip phone. The deals start at $875, and pair quite nicely with the discounted official accessories above.

Samsung Flap Eco-Leather Case features:

The Flap Eco-Leather Case is stylish, functional and adds sophistication with its smooth texture; Designed with the planet in mind, it contains material partially derived from plant-based sources such as corn. Case features soft lining on the inside to provide protection without compromising style; The flap adds an extra layer to safeguard the hinge so you can use your device with confidence, knowing that it’s well-protected

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!