Save on official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases: Leather, kickstand, more from $27 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flap Eco Leather on sale for only the second time. Right now, applying the on-page coupon will take an extra 10% off, dropping this new official cover to $57.75 shipped. It regularly sells for $90, with today’s offer saving $32. This is also a new all-time low at an extra $4 below our previous mention from back in November. This in-house case from Samsung covers your Z Flip 5 in a premium eco leather material that on top of just looking far more stylish, also protects your handset. There’s a soft lining on the inside, too, as well as a flap that helps safeguard the hinge. Head below for more official case discounts from $27.
Alongside the higher-end leather stylings above, we’re also tracking some deeper savings on other official Samsung cases. These outfit your Z Flip 5 in a few different designs, all of which add a bit of protection into the mix alongside some added utility. Each one is down to a new all-time low, undercutting our previous mentions from November by an extra few dollars, if not more.
- FlipSuit Clear Case: $35 (Reg. $60)
- Clear Kickstand Case: $27 (Reg. $50)
- Silicone Ring Case: $33 (Reg. $40)
We’re also tracking discounts this week on the actual handset itself, too. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables are on sale for the first time since Black Friday, with as much as $175 in savings applying to the company’s most recent take on a smart flip phone. The deals start at $875, and pair quite nicely with the discounted official accessories above.
Samsung Flap Eco-Leather Case features:
The Flap Eco-Leather Case is stylish, functional and adds sophistication with its smooth texture; Designed with the planet in mind, it contains material partially derived from plant-based sources such as corn. Case features soft lining on the inside to provide protection without compromising style; The flap adds an extra layer to safeguard the hinge so you can use your device with confidence, knowing that it’s well-protected
