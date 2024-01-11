Sonos Move clearance takes $100 off the original AirPlay 2 portable smart speaker at $299

Sonos is now clearing out the original Sonos Move Portable AirPlay 2 Speaker. It’s now on sale for one of the first times in recent memory, dropping down to $299 shipped for the Lunar Grey model. That’s down from the usual $399 price tag and matching the 2023 low. We last saw a price cut back in October, with today’s offer even undercutting the refurbished listing by an extra $20. But most importantly, this is only the second discount we’ve seen since the new second-generation model was revealed. You can learn more about how everything stacks up below the fold, including what’s different between the two different generations.

Sonos Move is the company’s original portable smart speaker that on top of delivering all of the usual Sonos perks, can also go just about anywhere. There’s a battery-powered design with 11 hours of battery life packed into an IP56 water-resistant build. It has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for integrating with your smartphone or whole Sonos setup, which also yields AirPlay 2 support, Automatic Trueplay tuning, and voice control.

Compared to the original model, the new Sonos Move 2 does have some key differences. The most notable right off the bat is the elevated $449 price tag, which makes the discount today seem like an even better value. The physical build has been updated with double the battery life as well as a second internal tweeter that enables stereo audio playback.

Sonos Move features:

The durable, battery-powered smart speaker for outdoor and indoor listening. Easy to use – Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and your voice. Stream over Wi-Fi and connect Move to the rest of your Sonos system at home. Switch to Bluetooth when you’re away and offline. Enjoy up to 11 hours of continuous play time and deep, powerful sound. Easily recharge Move on the included base, or a compatible USB-C charger

