Greenworks 80V 22-inch cordless electric snow blower carves path to new $450 low (Reg. $800)

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 22-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $449.99 shipped. Down from its usual $800 price tag, this particular model saw a small handful of discounts since its first at the end of 2022, where it was going for $50 more. It ended 2023 with an even higher $560 low, and now starts off the new year with this 44% markdown that blows all its previous deals out of its way like snow to mark a new all-time low.

Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow blower is able to quickly clear a 22-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches. It features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet, with an auger-assist system for heavier snow and ice that hasn’t been too tightly packed down. It also offers LED lights to provide better visibility, as well as 6-inch wheels for maneuverability, and it can be easily stored or transported thanks to its foldable design.

You can also currently get the same snow blower, albeit with a smaller 20-inch size, along with a 730 CFM axial blower and two 4.0Ah batteries for only $50 more at Best Buy as well. The handheld blower can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with a single 4.0Ah battery providing up to 21 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge.

And if you’re in an environment that’s not receiving snow, or your preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around, you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, currently discounted from $1,100 to $740.

Greenworks 80V Snow Blower features:

Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems deliver greater efficiency

Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology

Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 22-inch clearing path

Up to 10 inches of clearing depth

180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

