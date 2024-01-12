TOMS Boot Sale takes 35% off styles for the entire family from $30

TOMS is having a Boot Sale that’s offering 35% off styles for the entire family with code WEARNOW at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $59 or more. A standout from this sale is the Charlie Chestnut Leather Boots for women that are currently marked down to $78 and originally sold for $120. These boots are available in five color options and it has a pull-on design that allows you to head out the door in a breeze. The cushioned insole allows you to have all-day comfort and you can dress them up or down seamlessly. Rated 4/5 stars from TOMS customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Navi Black Water Resistant Boot $78 (Orig. $120)
- Palomar Brown Water Resistant Leather Boot $117 (Orig. $180)
- Hillside Topaz Boots $120 (Orig. $140)
- TRVL LITE Sneaker $65 (Orig. $80)
- Navi Dress Shoes $90 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Evelyn Black Leather Heeled Boot $84 (Orig. $130)
- Constance Tan Leather Heeled Boot $65 (Orig. $120)
- Charlie Chestnut Leather Boot $78 (Orig. $120)
- Kayley Boot $42 (Orig. $90)
- Reese Taupe Suede Ankle Boot $65 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!