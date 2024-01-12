TOMS Boot Sale takes 35% off styles for the entire family from $30

Ali Smith -
FashionToms
35% off from $30

TOMS is having a Boot Sale that’s offering 35% off styles for the entire family with code WEARNOW at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $59 or more. A standout from this sale is the Charlie Chestnut Leather Boots for women that are currently marked down to $78 and originally sold for $120. These boots are available in five color options and it has a pull-on design that allows you to head out the door in a breeze. The cushioned insole allows you to have all-day comfort and you can dress them up or down seamlessly. Rated 4/5 stars from TOMS customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toms

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Who needs FineWoven when Apple’s MagSafe leather wall...
Score a pair of Blink Outdoor wireless smart cams for j...
Save 50% on ALLPOWERS’ R3500 3,168Wh 15-port portable...
REI New Year Sale up to 40% off Patagonia, The North Fa...
Vans takes an extra 40% off best-selling shoes and appa...
Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ begins shipping with...
Today’s best iOS app deals: MEGA MAN X, Hell Raid...
Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 11 $10, Celeste...
Load more...
Show More Comments