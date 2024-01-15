DJI’s all-new Osmo Action 4 cam sees first discounts starting at $299 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the DJI Osmo Action 4. This action camera just released last fall and is now finally going on sale for the first time at $299 shipped. It normally sells for $399, and is now dropping by $100 for the only time to fittingly mark the best-ever discount. Also available directly from DJI. You can also save $100 on both the Cycling Combo at $349 and the Adventure Combo at $399 at either of the storefronts. We took a deep dive into what to expect from the Action 4 in our hands-on review,

The new DJI Action 4 just launched late last fall as the company’s latest action camera. Now in its fourth-generation, there’s 4K recording at 120 FPS thanks to its 1/1.3-inch sensor with 10-bit color and D-Log performance. The company’s latest form-factor has a screen on the front for selfies and the like, with a touchscreen on the back for your usual shot composing and settings adjustments.

Just don’t forget that there’s also the new GoPro HERO 12 Black. This recently-refreshed action camera is another one of our favorites right now and clocks in with a $349 sale price that might make it more compelling than the Action 4. We fully break down what to expect in our announcement coverage, offering a better idea how its 5.3K recording with a 1/1.9-inch sensor stacks up at $50 off.

DJI Osmo Action 4 features:

Experience stunning image clarity and unparalleled low-light performance with the 4K action camera’s large 1/1.3-inch sensor, capturing every adventure in breathtaking detail from dawn to dusk. Elevate your footage using 10-bit & D-Log M Color Performance to capture dazzling effects in golden sunrises and vibrant sunsets. Impress your audience with the action camera’s vivid brilliance!

