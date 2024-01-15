Gotrax’s Eclipse Ultra electric scooter offers 20 MPH for a 38 mile range at new $663 low

Amazon is offering the Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter for $663.05 shipped. Down from its $800 price tag, it saw only four discounts since its release in the spring of 2023, with Black Friday bringing costs down to $679. Today’s deal comes in as a $137 markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from November by $16 and marking a new all-time low. You won’t find this discount anywhere else either, with Gotrax’s website still listing the scooter for its MSRP. You can also find this model with an installed seat going for its regular rate of $849 as well.

The Eclipse Ultra is centered around a 48V battery and 500W motor that can reach speeds of 20 MPH with its two gear options, as well as carry you up to 38 miles on a single charge. Comfort and stability are provided by the equipped 10-inch pneumatic tires alongside the front and rear dual suspension. Its front and rear double disc brake lever, in combination with its EABS brake, ensures the riders’ safety. Likewise, with its bright front headlights and flashing red taillights when braking, ensures a safer ride at night. This model also includes an electric code lock to protect the scooter from theft, as well as a rear shelf to store helmets, packages, shopping items, backpacks, and more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper model that can handle your commuting needs or that you can take out for quick errand runs, Amazon is also offering the Gotrax FLEX Electric Scooter with Seat for $400. It sports a 400W motor that propels it up to 15.5 MPH with a range up to 18.6 miles on a single charge, and has a large carrying basket on its backside for a more secure transport of bags, groceries, supplies, and much more.

And be sure to check out the announcement coverage of Segway’s all-new E2 Pro Electric KickScooter that is now available for pre-order. It sports a 750W motor alongside a rear-wheel drive and reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 16.8 miles on a single charge. One of the stand-out features of this new model is its compatibility with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times.

Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter features:

Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Saddle electric scooter has a powerful 500W nominal motor that can reach a max speed of 20MPH and travel up to 32 miles, making it perfect for high-speed commuting and adventurous rides. With two gear speed settings (Gear1, 15.5MPH, Gear2, 20MPH) and cruise control, you can enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride. Equipped with 10″ pneumatic tires and front and rear dual suspension, provides fantastic comfort and stability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!