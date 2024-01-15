Joe’s New Balance takes up to 50% off sitewide + an extra up to 25% off your purchase

Joe’s New Balance offers up to 50% off sitewide as well as 20% off orders of $100 and 25% off totals exceeding $130. Discount is applied at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your workout shoes to conquer your new year goals. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Fresh Foam X More v4 that’s currently marked down to $110, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort and they’re highly lightweight. The base is slightly curved to help propel you forward and the engineered mesh is breathable as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Joe’s New Balance customers. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

