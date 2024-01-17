Check out these TradePub eBooks, free for 9to5Toys readers

For a limited time, TradePub is offering free eBooks for 9to5Toys readers. To access the free eBooks, all you need to do is sign up with your email, which takes less than 60 seconds, and then you can download the eBooks to your desktop. Today’s roundup includes how to engineer with Python, GitHib for Dummies, a guide on how to successfully negotiate, and a collection of ways in which you can improve your life. Head below for more details.

Machine Learning Engineering with Python – Second Edition ($39.99 Value)

Free through January 31, Machine Learning Engineering with Python is the practical guide that engineers need to build solutions to real-world problems.

It will provide you with the skills you need to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving field. The book takes an examples-based approach to help you develop your skills and covers the technical concepts, implementation patterns, and development methodologies you need. You’ll explore the key steps of the ML development lifecycle and create your own standardized “model factory” for training and retraining of models. You’ll learn to employ concepts like CI/CD and how to detect different types of drift. Get hands-on with the latest in deployment architectures and discover methods for scaling up your solutions. This edition goes deeper in all aspects of ML engineering and MLOps, with emphasis on the latest open-source and cloud-based technologies.

GitHub For Dummies – Second Edition ($18.00 Value)

GitHub for Dummies will help you to get more out of your coding and is free through January 30.

For today’s coders, GitHub is a must. The world’s largest software development platform, GitHub helps developers store, track, and collaborate on software projects. In this easy-to-follow Dummies guide, you’ll find insight into creating repositories, establishing projects, collaborating, incorporating open-source resources, and establishing yourself as a valued member of the GitHub community. With a working knowledge of GitHub, you’ll be a better, more employable programmer. The simple instructions and interactive examples in this book will get you there quickly.

The Negotiation Book: Your Definitive Guide to Successful Negotiating – 3rd Edition ($11.00 Value)

Free through January 30, The Negotiation Book: Your Definitive Guide to Successful Negotiating will help you to become the best negotiator you can be.

In the newly updated third edition of The Negotiation Book: Your Definitive Guide to Successful Negotiating, distinguished commercial negotiator Steve Gates delivers a singular and practical guide to the art and science of negotiation. Steve Gates is the founder of the world’s leading negotiation consultancy, The Gap Partnership – and the methodology in this book is used by the world’s biggest businesses to successfully execute their strategies. The book lays out the behaviours and traits associated with successful negotiation and offers a comprehensive model for how power, process and behaviour can have substantial impacts on your next negotiation. You’ll also learn how you can shape these factors to optimise value for yourself, your client or your organisation.

How to be a Coffee Bean: 111 Life-Changing Ways to Create Positive Change ($13.00 Value)

How to be a Coffee Bean: 111 Life-changing Ways to Create Positive Change is the perfect eBook to kickstart the new year.

In How to be a Coffee Bean, bestselling coauthors of The Coffee Bean, Jon Gordon and Damon West, present 111 simple and effective strategies to help you lead a coffee bean lifestyle—one full of healthy habits, encouragement, and genuine happiness. From athletes to students and executives, countless individuals have been inspired by The Coffee Bean message. Now, How to be a Coffee Bean teaches you how to put The Coffee Bean philosophy into action to help you create real and lasting change in your life.

Further reading:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!