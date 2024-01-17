J.Crew Factory takes 50% off Valentine’s Day styles + an extra 60% off clearance from $2

60% off from $2

J.Crew Factory takes 50% off Valentine’s day styles and an extra 60% off clearance with code QUICK60 at checkout. Update your wardrobe with deals on denim, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, shoes, and more. J.Crew Rewards (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Quilted Walker Vest that’s currently marked down to $64 and originally sold for $128. This vest is available in three color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The quilted detailing is classic to wear for years to come and it has large pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.9/5 stars from J.Crew Factory customers. Score additional deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

