prAna: Grab 60% off select styles including best-selling jackets, sweaters, pants, more from $14

praNa has launched a sale with up to 60% off select styles from as low as $14 for a limited time – items include best-selling joggers, shorts, t-shirts, crewnecks, vests, and more. The best-selling fitted Esla Bomber Jacket for women is now $72, marked down from $180; this jacket comes in three earthy colorways (Camel, Black, Slate Green), is made of sustainable materials, and is a great complement to style any outfit. Free standard shipping on all orders, valid through January 24. Head below for more details on prAna’s 60% off sale.

For those who love hiking, climbing, or camping, the Stretch Zion Pant II for men is the perfect pant to keep you comfortable in all terrains. The Stretch Zion Pant II feature mesh lined pockets, an adjustable webbing waistband, UPF Sun Protection, and more – grab a pair here for $38. The Altitude Tracker 1/4 Zip II for $44 is made of buttery soft materials and can be worn comfortably after a workout or while relaxing at home; this moisture-wicking quarter zip will keep its shape wash after wash and pairs well with a post-workout or studio fit. The Becksa Legging features textured all-day comfort and includes shape retention and a wide waistband, which flatters every body type – now available for $40.

More items we love from prAna’s 60% off sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Esla Bomber Jacket:

Lightweight

PFAS-free DWR (durable water repellent) shell

Center front zip with ultra suede pull tab and rivet

2×2 rib knit collar, bottom hem and sleeve cuff

Zip entry hand pockets with brushed tricot lining

Water Repellent

bluesign®

Imported

