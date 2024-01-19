Apple’s official iPhone 15 MagSafe silicone cases start from $21 (New lows, Reg. $49)

Amazon is now marking down a collection of the latest iPhone 15 series silicone MagSafe cases. The best discounts this time around are putting the iPhone 15 cases right in the spotlight, although you’ll also find some solid offers on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the 15 Plus. But back to the iPhone 15 Silicone cases, these start from $21.26 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s down from the usual $49 price tag that each and every one of the cases normally sell for and beats our previous mention by $2 in order to mark a new all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for a full breakdown of the deals.

There are tons of different colors available for each of the following smartphones. You’ll have to clip the on-page coupon in some instances to get the best price, too, which are all below our previous mentions from back over the holidays last year. Below we detail what colors are getting in on the savings for each of the different styles, and there’s at least 25% in savings to be had across the collection.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. The savings today apply to quite a few different colors, each of which arrives with the expected soft-touch and grippy finish in tow. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

All of this week’s other best deals are then up for grabs in our Apple guide.

Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 15, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

