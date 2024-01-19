Greenworks takes 20% off collection of electric snow blowers, chainsaws, and more from $80

Greenworks has launched a short-term promotion, taking 20% off a selection of chainsaws, pole saws, snow blowers/shovels, and even some combo packages by using the promo code WINTER20 at checkout. Whether you want to upgrade your tool arsenal as we go further into winter or stock up on equipment so you’re ready come spring, you’ll find some of the lowest prices on these mowers and blowers that have otherwise gone untouched by major discounts in 2023, with free shipping available across the board. We’ve curated a selection below of the the best deals in the bunch, taking performance and customer ratings into account. All the tools on this list come with batteries and chargers.
Best Greenworks electric chainsaws offered:
- 14.5A 18-inch Corded Chainsaw: $80 (Reg. $100)
- 40V 12-inch Cordless with 2.0Ah Battery: $126 (Reg. $158)
- 40V 14-inch Cordless with 2.5Ah Battery: $176 (Reg. $220)
- 60V 16-inch Cordless with 2.5Ah Battery: $224 (Reg. $300)
- 60V 18-inch Cordless with 4.0Ah Battery: $280 (Reg. $350)
Best Greenworks cordless pole saws/trimmers offered:
- 40V 8-inch Pole Saw and Trimmer with 2.0Ah Battery: $176 (Reg. $220)
- 60V 10-inch Pole Saw with 2.0Ah Battery: $216 (Reg. $270)
- 80V 10-inch Pole Saw with 2.0Ah Battery: $240 (Reg. $300)
- 60V 10-inch Pole Saw and 20-inch Trimmer with 2.0Ah Battery: $296 (Reg. $370)
Best Greenworks cordless snow blowers/shovels offered:
- 60V 12-inch Snow Shovel with 4.0Ah Battery: $264 (Reg. $330)
- 60V 20-inch Single-Stage Snow Blower with 5.0Ah Battery: $400 (Reg. $500)
- 60V 22-inch Single-Stage Snow Blower with two 5.0Ah Batteries: $640 (Reg. $800)
Best Greenworks cordless combo kits offered:
- 60V 18-inch Chainsaw and 10-inch Pole Saw with 4.0Ah Battery: $432 (Reg. $540)
- 60V Storm/Flood/Power Outage Kit with Two Batteries and Two Chargers: $664 (Reg. $830)
- 60V Winter Storm Kit with Two 5.0Ah Batteries: $944 (Reg. $1,180)
This Greenworks promotion will continue through January 22, and don’t forget to use the promo code WINTER20 at checkout for the 20% off discount. You can browse through all the offered equipment on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best holiday deals for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.
Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Chainsaw features:
- Includes one 2.0 Ah battery and charger
- Up to 65 cuts per charge
- Included 40V Battery powers 75+ Greenworks 40V tools
