Greenworks takes 20% off collection of electric snow blowers, chainsaws, and more from $80

Greenworks has launched a short-term promotion, taking 20% off a selection of chainsaws, pole saws, snow blowers/shovels, and even some combo packages by using the promo code WINTER20 at checkout. Whether you want to upgrade your tool arsenal as we go further into winter or stock up on equipment so you’re ready come spring, you’ll find some of the lowest prices on these mowers and blowers that have otherwise gone untouched by major discounts in 2023, with free shipping available across the board. We’ve curated a selection below of the the best deals in the bunch, taking performance and customer ratings into account. All the tools on this list come with batteries and chargers.

Best Greenworks electric chainsaws offered:

Best Greenworks cordless pole saws/trimmers offered:

Best Greenworks cordless snow blowers/shovels offered:

Best Greenworks cordless combo kits offered:

This Greenworks promotion will continue through January 22, and don’t forget to use the promo code WINTER20 at checkout for the 20% off discount. You can browse through all the offered equipment on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best holiday deals for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Chainsaw features:

Includes one 2.0 Ah battery and charger

Up to 65 cuts per charge

Included 40V Battery powers 75+ Greenworks 40V tools

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!