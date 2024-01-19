OnePlus Open sees $300 discount down to $1,500, or as low as $1,300 if you activate

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Open Folding Smartwatch for $1,499.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $1,800 price tag to save you $300 and match the all-time low. There’s no trade-in required to lock-in the savings, and this is only the third offer so far. But if you’re looking to activate it with a carrier today, Best Buy will knock another $100 off with a discount down to $1,299.99, an extra $100 below previous offers – otherwise the retailer is just simply matching Amazon’s price. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review at 9to5Google.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

If we’re talking Android though, this week has been all about the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. There are tons of promotions up for grabs this week, offering double storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, added gift cards, and other deals to help you score one of the three newest handsets on the block for less.

Thin & Light Design: The OnePlus Open is the thinnest & lightest foldable in North America*. With aerospace-grade materials & a custom Flexion hinge design, the OnePlus Open delivers an ergonomic user experience. With carbon fiber support structures & titanium alloy, the Open is as durable as it is premium. OnePlus Open features a 6.31″ exterior display & 7.82″ foldable interior display. Experience a premium viewing experience with a near-invisible crease, Dolby Vision, & 10-bit color, & 2800 nits peak brightness.

