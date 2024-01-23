Rachio 3 smart 4-zone sprinkler controller keeps yards vibrant and lowers bills for $100 low

Amazon is offering the Rachio 3 Smart 4-Zone Sprinkler Controller for $99.94 shipped. Down from its $150 price tag, it saw plenty of discounts over 2023, with prices regularly fluctuating between its MSRP and a $100 low through Black Friday. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $13 and etching out a new all-time low within $1 of the last one to start off the new year. With this device you’ll be able to customize your sprinkler or irrigation system’s watering schedule to the specific needs of your yard and plants. Not only will your yard and gardens be vibrant and beautiful, but your water costs will shrink too. It features exclusive weather recognition technology that is programmed to automatically skip unnecessary watering during and after inclement weather, with functions like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. It comes ready to use out of the box, with no extra charges or app subscription fees, and you’ll be able to manage everything from the convenience of your phone through the easy-to-use app.

There are a few variations of the above deal for those with larger yards or extra needs. You can increase your coverage with the 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller for $166, down from $230. There is also a 16-Zone Controller that is available for $237, down from $300. And if you want added protection for the controller boxes, there are Waterproof Outdoor Enclosures available for $30 too, down from $40. While the above sprinkler controllers do offer you simple smart controls over your sprinkler and irrigation systems, if you want to take it a step further and have complete control over your water supply as it comes from your spigot, you can bundle the 4-Zone Controller with the Smart Hose Timer for $199, down from $250.

And be sure to check out both our Smart Home hub for more ways to upgrade your home further into the twenty-first century, as well as our Green Deals hub for the best deals on gear and gadgets of the environmentally-friendly (and bank-account friendly) mindset.

Rachio 3 Smart 4-Zone Sprinkler Controller features:

WORRY-FREE WATERING – Rachio tailors your watering schedule to the specific needs of your yard and plants, providing the right amount of water no matter the landscape. Ensure a beautiful yard and lower your water bill at the same time!

NO MONTHLY FEES – Rachio comes complete and ready to use, without any extra charges or app subscription fees.

EXCLUSIVE WEATHER TECHNOLOGY – Patented Weather Intelligence automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

CONTROL FROM YOUR PHONE – Manage your watering from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, set & view upcoming schedules, and see your estimated outdoor water usage.

FAST & EASY INSTALLATION – DIY installation in 30 minutes or less with no special tools needed. Compatible with 99% of existing sprinkler controllers.

#1 SMART SPRINKLER CONTROLLER – Rachio invented the smart sprinkler category and continues to be the most trusted controller on the market. Only Rachio offers smart schedules that include plant type, soil type, sun exposure, and more.

