adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes are now 55% off, coming in at $90 (Reg. $200)

The adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes for men are now available for $90, 55% off its usual price. For a limited time only, grab a pair of these fan-favorite running shoes while you can. Featuring a lace closure, a Continental Rubber outsole, and a sock-like fit, these shoes are designed with runners in mind. Whether you’re running indoors or outdoors, the traction of the 4DFWD 2’s will keep you and your feet steady and in place. Head below for more details on the adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes for men.

The 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes for men – currently available for $90 – are a great shoe to support you and your running habits, whatever they may be. The combination PRIMEKNT+ and engineered mesh on the shoe’s upper wraps around the foot offering a superior fit that enhances movement. Additionally, the PRIMKNT material and the classic adidas stripes are reflective, adding an extra layer of security while running during the darker hours. The 3D-printed 4DFWD midsole allows you to compress forward while simultaneously reducing brake force. Grab your pair of 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes for $90, and prepare to train comfortably while winter marches on. Check out more adidas deals here and our Fashion Hub here.

More on 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes:

adidas 4DFWD 2 redefines forward motion combining the unique, groundbreaking innovation of a 3D printed midsole with a new upper construction and a Continental outsole for extra grip. With every stride, the adidas 4DFWD 2 midsole compresses forward, reducing braking forces and transforming the impact energy into forward motion. The result is a smooth ride with less stop-and-go pounding on pavement. The Continental outsole grippy rubber outsole provides traction on wet and dry surfaces to keep you going in all conditions, and the adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper wraps the foot with a new fit that enhances movement.

