Dillard's Winter Event is live and offers up to 70% off The North Face, Ralph Lauren, more

Ali Smith -
FashionDillards
70% off from $3

Dillard’s is offering up to 70% off top brands during its Winter Event. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, The North Face, Columbia, Free People, Michael Kors, Steve Madden, and more. Orders of $150 or more receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Cotton Jersey Hoodie for men that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. This hoodie can be paired with chino pants, jeans, joggers, and more. The material is washed for softness and is a great layering piece for transitioning into spring. It can easily be layered under vests or jackets and the hood has a drawstring to help keep you warm as well. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

