Anker begins clearing out iPhone 15 MagSafe power banks at new lows starting from $22

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is beginning to clear out a collection of its MagSafe power banks. There are quite a few different form-factors on sale, all of which start from $22 and ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals are some of the very best we’ve seen across most of the lineup, with some of the most affordable price tags ever. There’s models with built-in stands, higher-capacity solutions, slim designs, and some standard power banks that all embrace the magnetic 7.5W charging tech for iPhone 15. Head below for the full lineup.

Anker MagSafe power banks on sale:

All of today’s discounts land after an eventful CES 2024 where a host of new Qi2 devices have been revealed. Even though the power banks with that tech are all more expensive than any of today’s discounts, everyone has their eyes on that full 15W charging that these newer portable batteries offer. But for anyone on a tighter budget, going with the original lineup of portable chargers is a much better value.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 15 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

