Amazon offers up to 70% off watches from Fossil, Times, Citizen, Anne Klein, more

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
70% off from $13

Amazon is offering up to 70% off watches from Fossil, Timex, Citizen, and more from $13 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the Timex Expedition Scout 40mm Watch that’s currently marked down to $33 and originally sold for $62. This is the lowest rate we’ve seen, in over six months and it would make a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift. It’s a classic style you can wear for years to come and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can choose from an array of color options, and it has a convenient light up dial to see the time clearly in the dark. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

