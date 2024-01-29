Greenworks ends the month with 3-day 25% off 60V electric tool sale starting at $150

Greenworks has launched a short-term winter promotion, taking 25% off a selection of mowers, blowers, trimmers, saws, and even a cultivator by using the promo code GWPRO at checkout. Whether you want to upgrade your arsenal to better ride out winter or stock up on equipment so you’re ready come spring, you’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts in 2023. The stand-out deal amongst the bunch is the larger of the two bundled offers being included, the 60V 25-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower 5-piece Combo Kit for $974.96 shipped, after using the above promo code at checkout. This particular lawn mower hasn’t been seen bundled alongside other tools anywhere else, making this a rare opportunity to grab some powerful equipment at rates that could give Amazon a run for its money.

Equipped with a 60V brushless motor alongside two 4.0Ah batteries, this self-propelled lawn mower is able to run for up to 85 minutes on a single charge. Its 25-inch steel deck provides stability and durability to handle large areas of grass, and its smart pace self-propelled system is able to smoothly adjust to your speed. It offers a 7-position height-adjustment, with a 2-in-1 design allowing you to mulch and rear-bag your grass clippings. Along with the mower, you’ll also receive a 16-inch string trimmer, a 610 CFM leaf blower, a 16-inch chainsaw, a 26-inch hedge trimmer, a 2.5Ah battery, and a dual port charger.

This Greenworks winter promotion will continue through January 31, and don’t forget to use the promo code GWPRO at checkout for the 25% off discount. You can browse through all the offered equipment on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Greenworks 60V 25-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features:

Powerful and Efficient: The lawn mower features a robust 60Volt brushless motor, ensuring powerful performance and energy efficiency for a well-maintained lawn.

Versatile Cutting Options: With its 25-inch steel deck and 2-in-1 system, this mower allows you to choose between mulching or rear bagging, providing flexibility to suit your lawn care needs.

Convenient and Long-Lasting: Equipped with two 4Ah USB batteries and a dual-port charger, this self-propelled mower offers an impressive run-time of up to 1 hour and 25 minutes, ensuring ample coverage without frequent recharging.

Enhanced Features: The mower boasts LED lights, making it convenient to mow in low-light conditions. Additionally, its waterproof IPX4 rating ensures durability and reliability, even in challenging weather conditions.

Easy to Use and Store: The lawn mower features a 7-position height adjustment, allowing you to customize the cutting height according to your preference. Furthermore, its vertical storage capability saves space in your garage or shed. Lastly, the mower comes with a generous 3-year warranty, providing peace of mind and support for years to come.