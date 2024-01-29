Segway’s regularly $3,000 GT1 SuperScooter returns to all-time low of just $1,500

segway gt2 scooter

Segway is offering the Segway SuperScooter GT1 for $1,499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $3,000 price tag, it saw a few discounts over 2023, with most only taking costs down to $2,500 and a few events like Black Friday dropping things to the all-time low of $1,500. Today’s deal comes in as a 50% markdown off the going rate, beating out Amazon’s current $2,800 listing and returning to the all-time low to match Black Friday pricing.

The SuperScooter GT1 is equipped with a 3,000W rear-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1,008Wh battery with a heat-flux multi-layer cooling system to balance generated heat. It is able to reach a top speed of 37.3 MPH, accelerating 0 to 30 MPH in 7.5 seconds, and can travel up to 43.5 miles on a single charge. It sports a variety of features like front and rear suspension, hydraulic shocks and disc brakes, self-sealing tubeless tires, a bright headlight, a taillight with braking lights, and an LED digital display that gives you power levels, cruise control, a speedometer, mileage, lock controls for security, and even available Bluetooth connection in order to adjust these settings on your smartphone.

If you’re looking for a cheaper commuting option that can get close to the performance of the above e-bike, Amazon is offering a near 59% markdown on the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $747, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. It comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path.

And be sure to check out the announcement coverage of Segway’s all-new E2 Pro Electric KickScooter that has officially begun shipping out. It sports a 750W motor alongside a rear-wheel drive and reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 16.8 miles on a single charge. One of the stand-out features of this new model is its compatibility with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times.

SuperScooter GT1P features:

  • Brand New GT Super Scooters: Segway Super Scooter GT1 reaches MAX. Power 3000W motor; can reach 37.3mph top speed and accelerating from 0-30mph in 7.5 seconds; up to 43.5 miles range; max load of 331 lbs.
  • Personalize Your Experience: The GT1 is equipped with front and rear 15-level damping adjustable hydraulic shocks.
  • The front double wishbone suspension structure’;ensuring suspension stability and superior handing.
  • Superior Braking System: GT1 is equipped with front and rear dual-pistons; diameter hydraulic disc brake and perforated brake pad; ensure a powerful braking performance no matter the intensity of the driving conditions.
  • Extraordinary Functionality: The 11inch Anti-puncture tubeless tires providing an ultimate road-gripping capacity. Aircraft-grade and lightweight aluminum alloy frame ensure the GT1 superior body durability in extreme conditions.

