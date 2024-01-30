Hydro Flask heats up this Valentine’s Day with up to 40% off red gear and drinkware from $17

With Valentine’s Day just a couple of weeks away, Hydro Flask is offering up to 40% off red drinkware and red gear – score free engraving on your drinkware for your Valentine as well. Free shipping on orders over $30. The 32-ounce Wide Mouth in the color “Goji” for $31.50 features a TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. Its Flex Cap won’t leak any liquid when closed, and the Honeycomb Insulted Cap is designed for maximum temperature retention – grab yours here. Head below for more details on Hydro Flask’s Valentine’s Day Sale.

The 40-ounce Wide Mouth with Flex Straw Cap in “Berry” is easy to fill and easy to drink from. The Wide Mouth opening is ice cube-friendly and this water bottle features a Color Last powder coat to keep your drinkware clean and colorful – now available for $38.50. The 20-ounce Coffee Mug with Flex Sip for $24.50 is an insulated bottle designed for hot drinks; this mug is cupholder compatible, leakproof, and will keep your drinks hot for up to 12 hours. If you want a mug for everything, grab yourself the 12-ounce Outdoor Tumbler, which is perfect for hot chocolate, beer, orange juice, or whatever your drink of preference may be. This tumbler includes TempShield insulation and a splash-resistant lid and is now available for $17.50.

More drinkware and gear we love from Hydro Flask’s Valentine’s Day Sale:

More on 32-ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle:

Stainless steel, insulated, refillable, reusable —our all-day 32 oz wide-mouth water bottle is the flask to grab to keep cold drinks cold and hot ones hot. The large opening makes it easy to add ice —and get yourself a bigger gulp. Fill up for adventure.

