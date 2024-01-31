EcoFlow portable power stations and solar panels are up to $1,799 off in 1-day flash sale from $999

It’s the seventh day of EcoFlow’s 15-day home backup sale, and the second of three scheduled 24-hour flash sales that are offering up two bundle options to maximize savings and ensure your disaster preparedness. The first of today’s deals is a massive discount on the DELTA Pro Portable Power Station with the Dual Fuel Smart Generator and a Transfer Switch for $3,699 shipped. At normal rates this would cost you $5,647 to get these items bundled together, making this flash sale another rare opportunity. The power station alone is currently discounted to $2,599 while the smart generator is discounted to $1,299. At these rates they would cost you $3,898 together, meaning you’ll save $199 with this deal and get a free transfer switch that would run you $399 normally. All-in-all, this deal ultimately saves you $1,799 off the MSRPs of all three items.

The DELTA Pro boasts a 3,600Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 25kWh with the addition of extra batteries (sold separately). You’ll have total control over its settings through the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it offers 14 output options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port. The Dual Fuel Smart Generator runs off gasoline or Liquified Petroleum Gas and provides 20,000Wh of energy to cover your DELTA Pro or home (with the transfer switch) when the power goes out.

For those who may be looking for a power station with a smaller capacity that can be more easily transported for personal usage when camping or travelling, you’ll also find the RIVER 2 Pro with two 160W solar panels (320W total) for $999, down from $1,497. It offers up a 720Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 1,440Wh with the addition of an extra battery (sold separately). It can recharge up to 80% in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in up to four hours with the included panels, or in eight hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. It has 10 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: three ACs, three USB-As, two DCs, one USB-C, and one car port.

This flash sale will continue until midnight PST tonight, with the overall home backup sale continuing until February 8 and taking up to 50% off select power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and the dual fuel generator. One important thing to note is that there is one more upcoming 24-hour flash sale scheduled for February 8, so mark it down in your calendar or keep your eyes peeled in our Green Deals hub to jump at this opportunity.

DELTA Pro Portable Power Station features:

30% Tax Credit Could be Applied: You could apply for the Residential Clean Energy Credit for qualified solar electric property costs. Please check with your utility to verify eligibility & requirements for Residential Clean Energy Credit programs.

Maximum Output Flexibility: A single DELTA Pro unit packs a 3600W AC output, which can be expanded up to 4500W with X-Boost technology. You can even pair two units together to achieve 7200W. Power 99.99% heavy-duty devices at home, outdoors, or at work. With 15 output methods: 2*USB-A, 2*USB-A Fast Charge, 2*USB-C (100W), 5*AC Outlets, 2*DC Outlets, 1 car power output and 1 Anderson port, the solar power station grants the ability to power multiple devices at the same time.

X-Stream Fast Charging: Fully recharge the lifepo4 battery in 1.8 hrs with 240V outlets(3000W), 2.7 hrs with 1800W wall outlets or solar charged in 2.8 hours with 4*400W solar panels thanks to the industry-leading solar conversion efficiency of up to 23%. EcoFlow’s X-Stream charging technology isn’t just fast, it’s safe too with the battery management system.

5 Ways to Charge: Pick from EV station charging, solar, wall outlets, using the smart outdoor generator or via a car outlet. Faster than any other 3000 watt solar generator. Keep going for miles when your electric vehicle runs out of battery. Either at home or on the go, DELTA Pro will have you back on the road in no time.

