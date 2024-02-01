Greenworks gets you ready for spring with 20% off electric cultivators, edgers, more from $96

Greenworks has launched a five-day garden sale promotion, taking 20% off a selection of edgers, cultivators, dethatchers, and sprayers by using the promo code GARDEN20 at checkout. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts for many months with others having been stuck at their MSRP for the whole of 2023. We’ve curated a selection below of the the best deals in the bunch, taking performance and customer ratings into account.

Notable Greenworks discounts:

Notable Greenworks tool-only discounts:

This Greenworks five-day promotion will continue until February 5 at 11:59 EST, and don’t forget to use the promo code GARDEN20 at checkout for the 20% off discount. You can browse through all the offered equipment on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Greenworks 40V Cordless Backpack Sprayer features:

  • No manual pumping required!
  • sprays up to 120 gallons per charge when paired with a 2.0 ah battery
  • Includes 5 different spray tips for various applications
  • 25-foot spray distance
  • Up to 70 PSI
  • What’s Included: One (1) 2.0Ah battery and one (1) battery charger

