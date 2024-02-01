Reebok’s Timeless Classic Leather Shoes come in three styles at $40 (Reg. $85)

As a part of its Winter Blowout Sale with deals of up to 60% off on shoes and apparel, Reebok’s Classic Leather Shoes for both men and women are now available for $40. While there is a lot to love in the Winter Blowout Sale, the Classic Leather Shoes take the cake – with a leather upper, suede overlays, terry lining, and a rubber outsole, these shoes make the perfect complement to any outfit. Prices are as marked through February 9, standard shipping applies. Head below to learn more about Reebok’s Classic Leather Shoes.

Reebok’s Classic Leather Shoes come in three colorways: chalk/stucco/hoop blue, white/chalk/stucco, and white/steely fog/pure grey, all for the same price of $40 a pair. Whichever color palette you go with, the timeless combination of off-white neutral shoes never go out of style. The full leather suede upper adds texture to the overall look of the shoe, while the terry fabric lining will keep you comfortable all day long. The Classic Leather Shoes can easily be paired with a straight-fit jean, joggers, or even with a dress for a more casual look. Be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals on shoes, clothing, and apparel.

More on the Classic Leather Shoe:

Forget about spot-cleaning your kicks, these Reebok shoes are made to be worn no matter where the day takes you. Leather with soft suede overlays gives them a textured look that keeps getting better with age.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!