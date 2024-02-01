Samsung’s 75-Inch 120Hz 4K smart TV with HDMI 2.1 hits new $1,000 Amazon low ($600 off)

Update: Alongside the deal on the 75-inch model below, Amazon is also offering a new all-time low on the 65-inch variant down at $797.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $1,300, this is up to $500 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Specs and features detailed below.

Alongside this massive price drop on its QN90C 85-inch mini-LED smart TV at $1,100 off, Amazon is also now offering its best price ever on the 2023 model Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV at $999.99 shipped. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is now matched, today’s deal delivers $600 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This 40% price drop also lands as a new Amazon all-time low – it is $98 under the price of the smaller 65-inch right now. This is a 75-inch dual LED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Alexa voice command (also works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings), and FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming and fast-action sports. From there, you can expect to find four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a pair of USB jacks. More details below.

Samsung Class Q70C QLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Life can be beautiful. Don’t wait for life to show you a view worth remembering. Make your escape with 4K upscaling, impressive color volume and a mind-blowing, slim design. Enjoy content in ultra-high definition as everything is transformed into 4K resolution by the Quantum Processor. But the experience goes beyond delivering vivid contrast and 100% color volume.

