Samsung’s 75-Inch 120Hz 4K smart TV with HDMI 2.1 hits new $1,000 Amazon low ($600 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVSamsungHome Theater
$600 off $1,000
Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV

Update: Alongside the deal on the 75-inch model below, Amazon is also offering a new all-time low on the 65-inch variant down at $797.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $1,300, this is up to $500 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Specs and features detailed below. 

Alongside this massive price drop on its QN90C 85-inch mini-LED smart TV at $1,100 off, Amazon is also now offering its best price ever on the 2023 model Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV at $999.99 shipped. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is now matched, today’s deal delivers $600 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This 40% price drop also lands as a new Amazon all-time low – it is $98 under the price of the smaller 65-inch right now. This is a 75-inch dual LED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Alexa voice command (also works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings), and FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming and fast-action sports. From there, you can expect to find four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a pair of USB jacks. More details below. 

There’s no shortage of big-time smart TV deals right now if the model above isn’t working for you. Be sure to browse through some of the highlights listed below:

You’ll also want to swing by these deep deals on Samsung’s Frame TVs from $548 and our master roundup of the best models on sale ahead of the Super Bowl next month as well. 

Samsung Class Q70C QLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Life can be beautiful. Don’t wait for life to show you a view worth remembering. Make your escape with 4K upscaling, impressive color volume and a mind-blowing, slim design. Enjoy content in ultra-high definition as everything is transformed into 4K resolution by the Quantum Processor. But the experience goes beyond delivering vivid contrast and 100% color volume. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Samsung Home Theater

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hisense’s 55-inch Google Assistant A76K Series Q...
Apple’s official iPhone 15 MagSafe silicone cases...
A $70 discount makes Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones a ...
Aquasonic’s ultra-popular electric toothbrush wit...
Cuts takes 30% off t-shirts, pants, pullovers, more jus...
Who needs FineWoven when Apple’s MagSafe leather wall...
Govee’s smart Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel set now ...
CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock is a 9to5 favo...
Load more...
Show More Comments