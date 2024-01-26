Hisense’s latest smart 4K Fire TVs with HDMI 2.1 now even more affordable starting from $300

We are tracking some significant price drops on the now even more affordable Hisense smart Fire TV displays. Alongside the rest of the sizes down below, you’ll find the Hisense 65-inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV going for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $750, this is 40% or $300 in savings for the lowest price we can find. This is also $20 under our December mention and coming within $1 of the Amazon all-time low we have tracked only once before. While these Fire TV Hisense models aren’t the highest-end options out there, they still deliver solid 4K displays, smart TV functionality, and all at affordable price tags. HDMI 2.1 eARC connectivity is indeed at the ready here alongside a 240 motion rate that “works in concert to make fast-action scenes [and] to ensure moving objects have minimal blurring.” Alexa is also at your command as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Quantum Dot tech for more “accurate colors than a regular LED TV.” Head below for deals on other sizes from $300.

More Hisense smart Fire TV deals:

***Note: All of the sizes below are now undercutting the Black Friday prices last year, outside of the 50-inch model that is on par with the 2023 holiday price.

At this time of year, with the Super Bowl around the corner, there’s never a shortage of big-time smart TV deals. We have recently rounded up all of the most notable offers and organized them for you in one place, including everything from smaller entry-level models starting at $120, right up to massive 98-inch displays with thousands in savings to be had. Scope them all out right here.

Hisense U6HF Series smart Fire TV features:

The has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations brings vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t. With Fire TV built-in, you can enjoy a world of entertainment from apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. Subscription may be required.

