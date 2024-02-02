Score a 3-pack of Champion Cotton Stretch boxer-briefs for $19 at Amazon (Reg. $34)

Amazon is currently offering the Champion Men’s Cotton Moisture-Wicking Performance Stretch Boxer Brief in a pack of 3 for $18.60 Prime shipped. For comparison, these underwear are regularly priced at $34, and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. These boxers are stretch infused to give you full range of motion and comfort. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and it has smooth, flat seams with a soft, elastic waistband to help combat irritation. They would be a fantastic option for Valentine’s Day gifting as well. Find even more deals by heading below.

You will also want to check out the 6-Pack of Champion Men’s Double Dry Moisture Wicking Crew Socks for $13.95. Today’s rate is 30% off the original price, and they will easily be a go-to for everyday events. This style has a cushioned toe and sole area to promote comfort, and the material is also sweat-wicking.

Champion Performance Boxer Briefs feature:

  • MAKE THAT THREE – Boxer briefs for men pack includes 3 pairs of black men’s performance boxer briefs with branded waistbands.
  • STRETCH SUPPORT – Boxer brief underwear is made from a blend of polyester and spandex for just the right stretch and light compressive support.
  • MOISTURE MANAGEMENT – Stay fresher and drier with moisture-wicking men’s underwear.
  • CONTROL THE ODER – Made of fabric treated to resist oder, cotton boxer briefs stay fresher for all-day confidence
  • SAY NO TO RIDE UPS – A stay-put fit featuring hemmed legs means you won’t worry about annoying ride-ups when you’re wearing these comfortable boxer briefs.
  • NO CHAFE ZONE – Smooth, flat seams and a soft, elastic waistband combat irritation in this anti-chafing underwear for men.

