Get ready for 15 minutes of new gameplay for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Get ready for a dedicated Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct presentation. It has been a long time since Nintendo released a 2D side-scrolling Mario adventure, but it won’t be long before the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder debuts in October. The new Mushroom Kingdom game was initially unveiled back in June during what could only be described as one of the more exciting 40-minute Direct presentations of the year alongside titles like the Super Mario RPG remake, Sonic Superstars, Detective Pikachu Returns, and the Pikmin 1 + 2 re-release, but we are now just 24 hours away from learning more about Mario’s next adventure. Head below for more details on tomorrow’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct presentation.

Nintendo Direct – New Super Mario Bros. Wonder gameplay inbound

While many folks are stoked for the new remake of Super Mario RPG that initially debuted back in 1996 on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, I for one can’t wait to see more about the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder. A completely new game in the 2D side-scrolling series of the world’s most famous plumber, Wonder is set to launch this fall on October 20, 2023 and Nintendo is now ready to give us a closer look at what the experience is all about.

Join us for an in-depth look at Mario’s latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct!

Tomorrow morning, at 7 a.m. PT or 10 a.m. ET, Nintendo is set to host its next Nintendo Direct presentation. This time around, we will be getting 15 minutes entirely dedicated to the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder title roughly two months ahead of release.

As a refresher before tomorrow’s presentation, you can check out the debut trailer from the last Nintendo Direct below:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is releasing for Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023. Pre-order today. Surprise and wonder await at every corner in the next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Mario fun!

And here are some quick pre-order listings for the upcoming slate of fall/winter Nintendo Switch releases:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!