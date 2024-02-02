Nintendo Switch console cases from $10: HORI Pikmin, Kirby, Zelda, more up to 50% off

Justin Kahn -
50% off From $10
HORI Pikmin 4 Switch case

We are now tracking some notable deals on officially licensed Nintendo Switch cases starting with the HORI Premium Pikmin 4 Vault model at $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 48% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at $7 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This model launched just ahead of the release of Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch (here’s our hands-on review) with a slightly more premium build and design than your average Switch cover. You’ll find a 3D embossed detailing that brings Oatchi and friends to life on the front side while providing a safe abode for Switch, Switch Lite, or the OLED model on the inside. There’s also space for up to 10 game cards and a host of small accessories. Get closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.  

More Nintendo Switch case deals:

Head over to this morning’s roundup for all of this week’s best Nintendo Switch game deals, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder. And then scope out this deal on OLED Switch consoles as well as the FREE Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo and the new all-pink Joy-Con

HORI Pikmin 4 Premium Vault Case features:

  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, & Nintendo Switch – OLED Model
  • Premium hard shell carrying case
  • Embossed design case featuring Pikmin 4 artwork
  • Holds up to 10 game cards as well as small accessories
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

