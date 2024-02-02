Nintendo Switch console cases from $10: HORI Pikmin, Kirby, Zelda, more up to 50% off

We are now tracking some notable deals on officially licensed Nintendo Switch cases starting with the HORI Premium Pikmin 4 Vault model at $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 48% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at $7 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This model launched just ahead of the release of Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch (here’s our hands-on review) with a slightly more premium build and design than your average Switch cover. You’ll find a 3D embossed detailing that brings Oatchi and friends to life on the front side while providing a safe abode for Switch, Switch Lite, or the OLED model on the inside. There’s also space for up to 10 game cards and a host of small accessories. Get closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

More Nintendo Switch case deals:

HORI Pikmin 4 Premium Vault Case features:

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, & Nintendo Switch – OLED Model

Premium hard shell carrying case

Embossed design case featuring Pikmin 4 artwork

Holds up to 10 game cards as well as small accessories

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

