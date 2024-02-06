Save up to $100 on select best-selling items from Therabody’s Valentine’s Day Sale

Therabody, producer of the Theragun, has launched its Valentine’s Day Sale including hot and cold rings, mini massage guns, regular-sized massage guns, and recovery items. Free shipping on orders over $99. The Theragun Sense Percussion Massage Gun is now available for $249 and is a scientifically-proven massage gun that helps to relieve aches and pains while also improving sleep; additionally, the Sense Percussion Massage Gun is HSA/FSA eligfible, meaning you can apply for cost reimbursement. Head below for more details on Therabody’s Valentine’s Day Sale.

The 5th Generation Theragun Elite is a powerful massage gun that helps to decrease muscle fatigue and soreness. With five speeds, 16mm percussive massage therapy, and scientifically-designed attachments that target key areas, the Theragun Elite makes a great gift – get yours here for $320, marked down from $400. Therabody’s smallest and lightest massage gun, the Theragun Mini, is available in three colorways: Black, Desert Rose, and White. This is an ultra-portable massage gun that will help to release tension and knots you’ve built up during or after a workout, and it is now available for $170. The TheraFace Pro is an award-winning, all-in-one skincare device that is currently on sale for $330 – it’s a facial massage that helps to relax the muscles in your face, reduces wrinkles around your eyes, treats mild to moderate inflammatory acne, and more.

More on Theragun Sense Percussion Massage Gun

Relieve aches and pains, ease soreness and support restful sleep with our first FDA registered medical device that combines percussive massage with haptics, heart rate sensor and breathwork for mindfulness in moments. Designed with strict quality and safety standards, Theragun Sense is equipped with simple, visually-guided routines plus a built-in biometric sensor for personalized insights that include on-device heart rate readings. Theragun Sense makes it easy to relieve pain and integrate an effective, personalized wellness practice into your lifestyle.

