Super73’s RX electric motorbike with a 75-mile range travels to $3,000 low (Save $695)

Best Buy is offering the Super73 RX Electric Motorbike for $2,999.99 shipped. Down from its usual $3,695 price tag, this marks a repeat from 2023 of the best discount we’ve seen on this elevated model that comes in a Carmine Red colorway. Coming in as a $695 markdown off the going rate, this deal lands as a return to the all-time low, matching Black Friday and Christmas sale’s pricing. You’ll also find the standard R model discounted to $2,799 from $3,295, which comes in as the third-lowest price we have tracked – $100 above our previous mention and $235 above the all-time low. You can learn more about it by heading below the fold or reading through our feature over at Electrek.

The Super73 RX model comes equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor alongside a 48V battery that pushes the e-bike up to 28 MPH speeds for up to 40 miles when only using the throttle and up to 75 miles when using pedal assistance. It fully recharges in just five to seven hours via a standard outlet, depending on conditions, and comes with a few exclusive features like fenders for both tires, and an LED headlight as well as an LED taillight. The big difference between it and its predecessor, the standard R model, is the lack of these extra features/add-ons.

Super73 RX Electric Motorbike features:

The RX debuts Super73’s most powerful and technologically advanced drive system with multi-class ride modes. This performance vehicle is a street-legal electric motorbike that does not require a license or registration. The RX also features Super73’s all-new connected electronics suite and is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices through the new Super73 App.

