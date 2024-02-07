Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Columbia shoes and accessories from $28

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Columbia shoes and accessories. Prices are as marked. One of our top picks from this sale is the women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot that’s currently marked down to $58.70 shipped. To compare, these boots were originally priced at $100 and are now at the lowest price we’ve seen this year. If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one, this would be a great idea for the adventurer. These boots help you propel up the hill with support and cushioning for all day comfort. They’re also waterproof and have a rubber outsole with specific grooves to help give you traction. Better yet, you can choose from an array of color options. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

You will also want to check out the Columbia Men’s Plateau Venture Hiking Shoe that are currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $90. These shoes are a great durable style that were made to endure your outdoor needs. They’re also waterproof and cushioned as well. Better yet, this style has a stain resistant barrier to stay looking nice for years to come!

Columbia Newton Ridge Boots feature:

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: The Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot features a seam-sealed construction, combined with our TECHLITE lightweight midsole, for long-lasting comfort with superior cushioning and high energy return.

DURABLE HIKING BOOT: This women’s boot is inspired by classic mountaineering style. A durable mid cut waterproof hiker that provides great traction and comfort. This classic Columbia hiking boot, will deliver years of comfortable service.

ALL TERRAIN TRACTION: Our signature Omni-GRIP non-marking traction rubber outsole provides high grip across a wide variety of terrain, and versatile three season use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!