Android game and app deals: Million Onion Hotel, Muse Dash, CHUCHEL, more

Million Onion Hotel, Muse Dash, CHUCHEL, Roundguard, Botanicula

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Million Onion Hotel features:

Million Onion Hotel is a feature-packed action puzzle set in a mysterious world of crazy sounds and unique pixel art and animations! In that country was a strange hotel. This hotel’s specialty was “magical onion soup”.

They say many famous and great people came to taste this soup, though apparently not one of them thought to describe the flavor to anyone else. Maybe it’s because the soup had a hidden power. Yes . . . a secret power. One night, some esteemed guests found themselves suddenly sucked into a far- off galaxy!

