Android game and app deals: Million Onion Hotel, Muse Dash, CHUCHEL, more

Million Onion Hotel

Your mid-week collection of the best Android game and app deals is now live and waiting down below. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are tracking offers on Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite as well as its new Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Google Pixel Buds Pro. As for this afternoon’s apps, highlights include Million Onion Hotel, Muse Dash, CHUCHEL, Roundguard, Botanicula, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Million Onion Hotel features:

Million Onion Hotel is a feature-packed action puzzle set in a mysterious world of crazy sounds and unique pixel art and animations! In that country was a strange hotel. This hotel’s specialty was “magical onion soup”.
They say many famous and great people came to taste this soup, though apparently not one of them thought to describe the flavor to anyone else. Maybe it’s because the soup had a hidden power. Yes . . . a secret power. One night, some esteemed guests found themselves suddenly sucked into a far- off galaxy!

