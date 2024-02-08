EcoFlow power stations and solar panels are up to $948 off in one-day flash sale from $549

It’s the final day of EcoFlow’s 15-day home backup sale, and the last of the three scheduled 24-hour flash sales that are offering up two bundle options to maximize savings and ensure your disaster preparedness. The first of today’s deals is a discount on the DELTA 2 Portable Power Station with a Smart Extra Battery and a 110W Solar Panel for $1,249 shipped. At normal rates this would cost you $2,197 to get these items bundled together, making this flash sale another rare opportunity. The power station alone is discounted to $699 while the smart extra battery is down to $599. At these reduced rates they would cost you $1,298 together, meaning you’ll save $49 with this deal ($549 at their regular prices) and get a free 110W solar panel that would run you $399 normally. All-in-all, this deal ultimately saves you $948 off the MSRP’s of all three items.

The DELTA 2 boasts a 1,024Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 3,000Wh with the inclusion of the extra battery. It is able to fully recharge in up to six hours with a 220W solar panel (so 12 hours with the 110W panel), and its IP68 waterproof rating ensures protection against water, dust, and debris while you’re out in the wilds of the world. You’ll be able to monitor and control the DELTA 2’s settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also offers 15 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs. Head below to read more.

And if you’re looking for a power station with a slightly bigger capacity to upgrade your solar setup, you’ll also find the DELTA 1000 Portable Power Station for $549, down from $1,099. This standard model boasts a higher 1,260Wh capacity, and offers the same setting controls through the EcoFlow app as the above model. It can recharge 0 to 80% in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in three to seven hours via three 160W solar panels, or in 13.5 hours via a car adapter. It has 13 port options for your needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port.

This flash sale, as well as the overall home backup sale, will continue until midnight PST tonight, so you have a little over 16 hours at the time of writing this to take advantage of the deals on select power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and the dual fuel generator. And be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals on other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and so much more.

EF EcoFlow DELTA2 Solar Generator features:

Made for the Outdoor. Replace your outdoor generator with a solar generator. Includes a 220W Bifacial solar panel to capture up to 25% more energy. Charge your DELTA 2 even faster with green energy.

Built to Last 6x Longer. Its LFP battery chemistry makes for a portable power station with a 3000+ cycle life. Enough for years on end of use. With a sophisticated BMS, you can go easy knowing its an auto-regulating portable battery to keep you safe.

Power Almost Anything. Solar powered generator have come a long way. Power all your appliances with 1800W output, that’s on par with outdoor generators without the fumes or noise. With 15 outlets and its huge output, you can power 90% of your appliances.

Expandable Capacity from 1-3kWh. With the standalone portable power station sporting 1kWh, you can add on extra batteries to reach up to 3kWh. Ideal for camping, RVs or home backup power.

*DELTA 2 and 220W Portable Solar Panel will be shipped separately.

