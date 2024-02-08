KitchenAid’s 2024 Color of the Year brings shimmery Blue Salt style to its iconic appliances

KitchenAid debuted its iconic stand mixer more than a century ago and has been redefining the industry ever since. For years, KitchenAid has added bold shades, like “scorched orange, “feather pink,” and “blue velvet” to its already impressive lineup of colors. On any given day, there are close to 30 colors to choose from for their vast selection of kitchen gear and gadgets. For the past six years, fans of the brand have highly anticipated the color of the year announcement and made their own guesses in the days leading up to the launch. Keep reading to find out more about the much-anticipated color of 2024, and if you guessed correctly.

Drum roll, please. The KitchenAid 2024 Color of the Year is…BLUE SALT! Fans are going to go nuts over this periwinkle blue that effortlessly features a subtle iridescent and reddish pearl-like finish. The hues softly shift depending on the angle or lighting, which is gorgeous. This limited edition stand mixer is available now at kitchenaid.com for $499.99. It includes a premium accessory pack, two bowl sizes, and a pouring shield that reduces countertop mess.

“At KitchenAid, we aim to create extraordinary kitchen experiences, and that often starts with the color and design of our products. The 2024 Color of the Year is no different, it’s the first color selection to feature a unique finish,” said Chad Ries, Global Brand Marketing Director at KitchenAid Small Appliances. “Inspired by how a pinch of salt opens your senses to new depths of flavor, Blue Salt is a sensory reminder to see every day in a new light.”

The color of the year for 2023, hibiscus, wowed everyone with its bright, punchy pink tone. This year’s Blue Salt will wow everyone in a different way and plays off of more cool tones which departs from previous years. It’s obvious that the team at KitchenAid is aiming to impress. The colors before that both had autumnal vibes, with a deep beet-like purple in 2022 and a honey orange hue in 2021. Honestly, all of the colors KitchenAid has cooked up for these launches have been beautiful and unique. Every color launch speaks to someone and their preferences; entire kitchens are designed around these bold new colors. Has KitchenAid cracked the code to brilliant marketing? Quite possibly, or after a century of producing cult-classic products, they just really know how to excite the masses. I believe they are doing all of the above.

If you aren’t familiar with the classic KitchenAid stand mixer, buckle up because this appliance is a force to be reckoned with. The line-up of stand mixers comes in multiple sizes and variations to fit different needs. When it comes to accessories, there are glass bowls, studded ceramic bowls, bread bowls, polished stainless steel bowls, splash guards, and more – take your pick! The long list of compatible attachments grind meat, cut pasta, shave ice, spiralize, beat, knead, whisk, slice, shred, and more.

Like I said before, KitchenAid has been at the forefront of stand mixers for over 100 years, and their impressive catalog proves it. Not only that, but these mixers are built to last with an average 10-15 year long lifespan, sometimes more. Beyond the stand mixer, they have produced beloved food processors, blenders, coffee machines, toasters, plus much more in their fun colorways, of course.

Do I want Blue Salt sitting on my countertop? The answer is obvious – absolutely! In an ideal world, I’d have multiple stand mixers in multiple colors so I can choose which color matches my mood while I bake cookies and bread. Is that everyone’s dream, or is it just mine? Regardless, KitchenAid has us all swooning again; there’s no surprise there.

