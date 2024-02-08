prAna takes 60% off all sale items + free shipping including joggers, zip-ups, crewnecks, more from $14

prAna is now offering 60% off all sale items plus free standard shipping for a limited time. Valid through February 12, you can now enjoy big savings from the activewear brand known for its muted colors and well-constructed outdoor pieces. prAna’s Mojave Pants are now available for $39.50, marked down from $99. Available in the colorways Dark Sky and Sepia, the Mojave Pants are a pull-on pant inspired by the 90s, ready to go with you on the next wall or rock climb. Featuring front stash pockets, an elastic waistband, a back pocket flap and more, you’ll want a pair of these for your next adventure – grab them here. Head below for more details on prAna’s latest sale.

The Route Tracker Quarter Zip is now coming in at $58 and is available in Dark Iron Heather and Nautical Heather. This quarter zip has a cozy wool on the outside and, a vertical chest zip pocket, and jersey lining on the collar and pocket bag. The Vaha Pants for $38 are pull-on pants that are stretchy enough for your favorite yoga class or for lounging around on the couch during a lazy Sunday – grab your pair here. The women’s Sol Searcher Long Sleeve Top in Spiced or Weathered Blue Stripe is a soft jersey, long-sleeve piece with UPF 50+ protection, moisture-wicking fabric, and is perfect for outdoor hiking trips – now available for $30. Be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for the latest deals and sales on clothing, shoes, and more.

Pulled from the archive of our original designs, this ’90s-inspired pant is designed to move with you on the wall and beyond. The adjustable elastic waistband gives you your best fit if you decide to size down for a closer fit underneath your harness or size up for a slightly looser fit for ~style~ purposes.

