L.L. Bean Outerwear and Footwear Flash Sale takes up to 30% off styles from $10

L.L. Bean’s Outerwear and Footwear Flash Sale is offering up to 30% off thousands of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Wicked Good Scuff Slippers that are currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $89. These slippers are shearling-lined for a plush comfort and they regulate your foot temperature as well as wicks away moisture. With over 1,400 positive reviews, these slippers are rated 4.2/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find even more deals, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bean’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket, Print $79 (Orig. $99)
- Elevation Insulated Hiking Boots $129 (Orig. $179)
- Pathfinder Performance Fleece Pullover $60 (Orig. $79)
- Quilted Sweatshirt, Mockneck $60 (Orig. $89)
- Wicked Good Scuffs Slippers $65 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 1912 Bean Boots, 8-Inch $109 (Orig. $149)
- 1912 Sweatshirt, Sherpa-Lined Full-Zip Tunic $75 (Orig. $100)
- Day Venture Insulated Boots $100 (Orig. $139)
- Bean’s Down Vest, Reflective $75 (Orig. $100)
- Wellie Sport Rubber Chelsea Boots $80 (Orig. $109)
- …and even more deals…
