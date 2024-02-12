Anker’s 1,056Wh C1000 portable power station with 11 ports drops to $649 low (Reg. $1,000)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station for $649 shipped. Down from its $1,000 price tag, it only saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales dropping costs the furthest to a $649 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, giving you $351 in savings and returning it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find two bundle opportunities available: the power station with a 200W solar panel for $899, and the power station with a BP1000 Expansion Battery for $1,198.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity (2,112Wh with the extra battery) and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets.

More Anker power stations seeing discounts:

Anker power station bundles seeing discounts:

Anker accessories seeing discounts:

And be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s nine-day Valentine’s sale that is taking up to $2,399 off the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and bundles. This sale will continue until February 17 with two scheduled 24-hour flash sales on February 13 and February 16 that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station features:

80% UltraFast Recharging in 43 Minutes: Be ready for adventure in 43 minutes (100% in 58 minutes) with Anker SOLIX C1000. Just use an AC input and turn on UltraFast recharging.

10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.

More Ports and Power for 99% of Appliances: SurgePad technology delivers 2400W. That’s enough to power 99% of appliances. And with 11 ports, you can power your devices all at once.

Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.

Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.

15% Smaller Outdoor Design: Anker SOLIX C1000 is more portable and 15% smaller than other 1kWh portable power stations. It’s easy to take on the road for your next trip.

What’s In the Box: Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

