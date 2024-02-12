Anker’s 1,056Wh C1000 portable power station with 11 ports drops to $649 low (Reg. $1,000)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station for $649 shipped. Down from its $1,000 price tag, it only saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales dropping costs the furthest to a $649 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, giving you $351 in savings and returning it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find two bundle opportunities available: the power station with a 200W solar panel for $899, and the power station with a BP1000 Expansion Battery for $1,198.
Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity (2,112Wh with the extra battery) and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets.
More Anker power stations seeing discounts:
- 521 Powerhouse, 256Wh capacity: $170 (Reg. $220)
- SOLIX F1200, 1,229Wh capacity: $750 (Reg. $1,400)
- SOLIX F2000, 2,048Wh capacity: $1,399 (Reg. $2,000)
- SOLIX F3800, 3,840Wh capacity: $3,499 (Reg. $4,000)
Anker power station bundles seeing discounts:
- SOLIX F1200 with 100W solar panel: $1,100 (Reg. $1,600)
- SOLIX C1000 with BP1000 Expansion Battery: $1,198 (Reg. $1,798)
- SOLIX F2000 with 760 Expansion Battery and three 200W solar panels: $3,399 (Reg. $4,600)
- SOLIX F3800 with BP3800 Expansion Battery: $4,799 (Reg. $6,498)
Anker accessories seeing discounts:
- 100W Solar Panel: $299 (Reg. $330)
- SOLIX BP1000 Expansion Battery: $559 (Reg. $799)
And be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s nine-day Valentine’s sale that is taking up to $2,399 off the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and bundles. This sale will continue until February 17 with two scheduled 24-hour flash sales on February 13 and February 16 that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.
Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station features:
- 80% UltraFast Recharging in 43 Minutes: Be ready for adventure in 43 minutes (100% in 58 minutes) with Anker SOLIX C1000. Just use an AC input and turn on UltraFast recharging.
- 10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.
- More Ports and Power for 99% of Appliances: SurgePad technology delivers 2400W. That’s enough to power 99% of appliances. And with 11 ports, you can power your devices all at once.
- Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.
- Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.
- 15% Smaller Outdoor Design: Anker SOLIX C1000 is more portable and 15% smaller than other 1kWh portable power stations. It’s easy to take on the road for your next trip.
- What’s In the Box: Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.
