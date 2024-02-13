Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Pad with Apple Watch fast charging falls to $102 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $101.74 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This is down from the usual $150 price tag and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Today’s $48 discount amounts to the lowest price we’ve seen in months, too. Equipped with everything you need to fast charge an iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, we break down what to expect below the fold and in our hands-on review.

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your newer iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series handsets. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package that supports fast charging found on Series 9 and Ultra 2 models.

Today’s discount lands just after seeing a whole collection of new Qi2 releases debut to start the year. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

We also just took a hands-on look at ESR’s new 15W MagSafe car mount, which uses the Qi2 standard to make an even more affordable in-car upgrade at just $36 or less.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

