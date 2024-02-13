CASETiFY’s new Bounce Odyssey Band brings CASIO G-SHOCK stylings to Apple Watch

If the design of Apple Watch isn’t quite as techy as you’d like it to be, CASETiFY is stepping in to help. The brand’s new Bounce Odyssey Band brings CASIO-inspired vibes to your smartwatch in an array of vibrant colors with that classic G-SHOCK aesthetic.

CASETiFY is expanding its roster of Apple Watch bands today with a new offering that values form a bit over function. The new Bounce Odyssey Band arrives with an instantly recognizable design to turn your Apple wearable into a timepiece from one of the more iconic brands out there.

It has a very distinct G-SHOCK design that covers the actual Watch in rubber. It’s a case and band in one, using the added protection of covering the whole accessory in order to lean into the rugged build of the CASIO watches that inspired it. That attention to detail even looks to mimic the script on the front bezel, which reads SHOCKPROOF on the top and CASETiFY on the bottom.

This new band also joins the Re/CASETiFY collection, which means it is made using the company’s recycled plastic pellets. You have a choice of six different colors. There’s more stealthy black and silver designs, as well as eye-catching Bubblegum Pink, Electric Blue, orange, and Neon Green designs.

You can buy the new Apple Watch cases directly from CASETiFY right now for $72 each. The covers also include some custom watch faces that further lean into the CASIO theming.

The new Bounce Odyssey Band from CASETiFY is only compatible with the mainline Apple Watch styles. So you’re out of luck if you’re rocking an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the original version. Both sizes of Series 9 are compatible, with options for both 45mm and 41mm wearables sporting compatibility with models dating back to the Series 4.

