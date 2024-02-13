Eddie Bauer End of Season Outerwear Event takes extra 40% off sitewide: Parkas, more

Eddie Bauer is currently having its President’s Day Sale and its End of Season Outerwear Event that’s offering an extra 40% off sitewide. Just use promo code SNOWSHOE40 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Superior Down Parka Jacket that’s currently marked down to $174 and originally sold for $349. This jacket was designed to take on any winter storm with a waterproof shell that’s highly breathable, and a rib-knit storm cuff further seals out the cold. With nearly 1,600 positive reviews, this jacket is rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Windfoil Thermal Jacket $84 (Orig. $169)
- Sandstone Backbone Grid Hoodie $66 (Orig. $149)
- Superior Down Parka Jacket $174 (Orig. $349)
- Peak Seamless Stretch Down Jacket $132 (Orig. $259)
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest $78 (Orig. $179)
Our top picks for women include:
- Powder Search 3-In-1 Jacket $180 (Orig. $359)
- Lodge Down Duffle Coat $138 (Orig. $299)
- Yukon Classic Down Parka $150 (Orig. $250)
- Astrolite Hooded Jacket $96 (Orig. $199)
- Trail Adventure High-Rise Leggings $59 (Orig. $99)
