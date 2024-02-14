ZAGG’s new Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic charging for iPad Pro is down to $59 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 for $58.99 shipped. Today’s discount applies to three of the different styles, marking down each of them from the usual $80 price tag. This is the first price cut in months and also the lowest since before the holidays. It has dropped to as low as $52 once before at Amazon, and now today’s offer is the third-best discount yet. We loved this stylus as a more affordable Apple Pencil 2 alternative in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and explore just why below.

The new Pro Stylus 2 from ZAGG arrives as a more affordable alternative to Apple Pencil 2. It comes in one of five fun styles that add a bit more color to your iPad Pro setup, with the same magnetic charging tech. On top of support for standard Qi chargers, there’s also full support for every iPad going back to 2018 – so it’ll work with more than just the Pro series. There’s palm rejection, tilt recognition, and six hours of use on a single charge.

Today’s offer is an even better value compared to the newer Apple Pencil with USB-C. Many laughed at its $79 price tag back when it launched last fall, and now even a discount down to the all-time low of $69 can’t save it from being undercut by something like the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2.

ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 features:

Wireless Charging & Magnetic Attachment, easily charges with any Qi-charger. Universal capacitive back-end tip for scrolling, and an active tip for precise drawing. Tilt recognition varies the width of your stroke. Uninterrupted drawing with palm rejection technology; Comes with a spare tip for long-lasting use. Work up to six and a half hours before recharging; Visual charging alert ensures uninterrupted use.

