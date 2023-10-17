Tested: ZAGG’s Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic iPad charging is a far better value than Apple Pencil

Earlier this summer, ZAGG launched its new Pro Stylus 2 for iPad. I’ve been using it for the past few months as my iPad Pro companion of choice, but today’s reveal from Apple with a new and more affordable Apple Pencil has me even more ready to share thoughts about how good the experience is.

The new Pro Stylus 2 from ZAGG arrives as a more affordable alternative to Apple Pencil 2. It comes in one of five fun styles that add a bit more color to your iPad Pro setup, with the same magnetic charging tech. On top of support for standard Qi chargers, there’s also full support for every iPad going back to 2018 – so it’ll work with more than just the Pro series. There’s palm rejection, tilt recognition, and six hours of use on a single charge.

It’s now available for purchase with an $80 MSRP, although you can find it for less on Amazon, thanks to a sale that brings it down to around $60. That makes this accessory hard to beat for the price, especially compared to Apple’s first-party offerings.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

The Pro Stylus 2 attaches magnetically to the included wireless charging cradle. It also works with any wireless Qi charger.

The universal capacitive backend tip lets you scroll through pages easily, and the active tip on the other end lets you draw smooth, precise lines for notes or sketches.

The Pro Stylus 2 attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro 11 & iPad Pro 12.9.

It’s easy to turn on the Pro Stylus 2. Just push on the round capacitive end. The stylus will turn itself off after 15 minutes of inactivity.

The Pro Stylus 2 has tilt recognition, so you can vary the width of your stroke.

9to5Toys’ Take

Apple just revealed the new Apple Pencil with USB-C port. It and its $79 price tag are raising a lot of eyebrows, and for good reason – it’s a pretty confusing release. I had already been using the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 as my main iPad companion over the past month or so, and today’s reveal from Apple meant that I had to finally share my thoughts.

So building on that synergy from Apple’s latest accessory, the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 feels like an even better value. I had already been thinking about how the stylus stacks up to the flagship Apple Pencil 2 and provides a lot of value for those who don’t need the greatest experience out there. Apple seems to have been thinking the same thing with its new and more affordable Pencil, but there’s just no touching how good of a value the Pro Stylus 2 is by comparison.

ZAGG’s latest offering has one feature that should largely end the conversation for going with Apple’s new official model – magnetic charging. Apple’s latest forgoes that in favor of just USB-C, while ZAGG delivers that kind of first-party experience while also clocking in at a more affordable price tag. It can stick itself right onto the side of your iPad, whether it’s an M2 iPad Pro or the compact iPad mini 6. And because the Pro Stylus 2 supports all kinds of iPads, the company also includes a Qi charging dock in the box – while also ensuring that its stylus will refuel on any old wireless pad.

Both the new Apple Pencil and ZAGG’s latest do lack pressure sensitivity, which is largely fine. I’m hardly a digital artist, and so a lot of the little scribbles or notes I’ve made throughout my testing have been capped by my own skill and not the limitations of the device. There is, however, tilt recognition, as well as very solid palm rejection.

My time with the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 leads to me to just one conclusion. If you want a more full-featured experience, going with Apple Pencil 2 is a bit of a no-brainer. You get pressure sensitivity and all of the other bells and whistles that a first-party accessory can deliver. But if you’re not trying to take full advantage of your iPad’s screen, then there’s no reason to consider the new USB-C Apple Pencil over ZAGG’s offering. I suppose if USB-C is that big of a must-have for you, then maybe, but even then ZAGG includes a USB-C charging dock in the box.

There’s no beating the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2, especially when it’s on sale. This is as easy of a recommendation as they come, especially when going head-to-head with an official Apple accessory.

