Hydrow Rower now up to $500 off in President’s Day sale starting from $1,545

Hydrow has announced its President’s Day Sale, which is offering up to $500 off the original Hydrow Rower and up to $150 off the Hydrow Wave Rower. The Hydrow Rower gives users a fully immersive, full-body workout from its state-of-the-art connected rowing machine, and it’s now available for $1,995. Shipping is free. The Hydrow Rower features a 22-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a library of classes led by athletes and Olympian rowers alike. Head below to learn more about the Hydrow Original Rower.

The only difference between the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave Rower is in the size and weight of the machines – the Hydrow Wave Rower is 30% smaller and lighter than its original counterpart but offers all of the same benefits and features. Both connected rowing machines allow users to have as close to an on-the-water experience while not actually being on the water through advanced technology. You can seamlessly connect your devices to your Hydrow Rower and sync your statistics with an Apple Watch or Strava – other highlights include easy upright storage, over 100 destinations for your workouts, customized music, and the ability to compete against other Hydrow users. One workout on a Hydrow Rower engages “86% of your muscles in 20 minutes,” allowing you to have an effective and efficient workout from the comfort of your home. Get your Hydrow Rower here for $1,995 or your Hydrow Wave Rower for $1,545.

More on Hydrow Rower:

Elevate your home with Hydrow’s sleek aluminum and steel frame design. Seamlessly blending style and comfort, it delivers an exceptional workout experience. Sync heart rate & workout data with Apple Watch & Strava, and enjoy immersive rowing with wireless headphones. Including 100+ stunning destinations, elite athletes to inspire the ultimate performance, and 4,000+ diverse workouts for all fitness levels.

