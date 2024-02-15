Three of iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 iPhone and Android car mounts fall to $20 each (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now discounting all three of the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 car mounts. Available in different form factors to fit different types of car setups, each one now sells for $19.95 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $25 for either of them, and today’s offer saves you 20%. We have seen the lineup sell for less in the past, but this comes within just $3 of the all-time lows from last spring. There’s three different styles on sale, and we detail them below.

iOttie’s One Touch mounts come in different designs based on where you’d like to mount them in your ride. There is a dashboard model with a suction cup, air vent grips, and CD slot attachments that all help achieve the same feat of keeping an eye on your iPhone while hitting the road. These mounts can adjust to hold pretty much every device on the market, from smaller iPhone 13 mini to flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max and everything else in between.

Here’s the full rundown of discounted mounts:

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

